Alicia Fox Says She’s Good With Her Time In WWE & Exit

Alicia Fox exited WWE back in May after three years of not being used full-time, and she says that she’s good with her run and how it ended. Fox’s last appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but before that she hadn’t been on TV since 2019. She appeared on Ryback’s show and talked about the end of her run, noting that she’s happy with how it went.

“I’m okay with it because I know, at the end of the day, I left with my spine,” Fox said (per Fightful). “I’m physically ready to live my life. I got sober. When it comes to the phone call I got, it was three minutes, it was pretty simple. ‘You’re done, you’re done.’ ‘Okay, great.’ I can’t think I’ve left anything there. I don’t think they owe me anything.”

She continued, “Honestly, I’m happy with it, because if someone were to ask me if they should go try WWE, I’d say ‘go for it. Go live the best experience you can.’ Even our friends that are still there, I hope they are having the time of their life. If I were to be negative, I would still feel resentment toward them. Honestly, that stuff makes me sick. The show goes on without us.”