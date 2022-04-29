Alisha Edwards Added To Women’s Wrestling Army Debut

Women’s Wrestling Army has announced that Alisha Edwards has been added to their debut event on Sunday. She is listed as the “Official Brand Army Exclusive Interviewer.” The event happens at Fete Music Hall in Providence Rhode Island.

The list of talent includes Trish Adora, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, Janai Kai, Taya Valkyrie, Willow Nightingale and Holidead. Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino.