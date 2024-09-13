Alisha Edwards Not Cleared To Wrestle, Change Made To Tonight’s TNA Victory Road

TNA Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts Tag Team title match for TNA Victory Road has been changed due to injury. Alisha Edwards is not medically cleared to compete and will not be in the match. Her tag partner, Masha Slamovich, will instead team with Tasha Steelz. PWInsider notes that Edwards suffered a concussion last month.

If Slamovich and Steelz manage to defeat Spitfire, then Spitfire will be forced to disband.