wrestling / News
Alisha Edwards Not Cleared To Wrestle, Change Made To Tonight’s TNA Victory Road
TNA Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts Tag Team title match for TNA Victory Road has been changed due to injury. Alisha Edwards is not medically cleared to compete and will not be in the match. Her tag partner, Masha Slamovich, will instead team with Tasha Steelz. PWInsider notes that Edwards suffered a concussion last month.
If Slamovich and Steelz manage to defeat Spitfire, then Spitfire will be forced to disband.
BREAKING: @MrsAIPAlisha is not medically cleared to compete tonight at #TNAVictoryRoad. Taking her place in the Knockouts World Tag Team Title match vs. Spitfire is @RealTSteelz! If Spitfire lose, they must disband!
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/Ha3XhpPwAS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 13, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling