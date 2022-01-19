Alisha Edwards Was Disappointed She Wasn’t Initially Part of Knockouts Ultimate X Match

Alisha Edwards ended up in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Impact Hard to Kill, but she wasn’t initially announced and she recently discussed her reaction to that. Edwards, who ended up replacing Rachael Ellering in the match, spoke with Tommy Dreamer on his House of Hardcore podcast and discussed the match including how she helped sell the idea to Scott D’Amore. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her initial reaction to not being in it: “I was very disappointed when they announced who was part of the match. I felt, after Monster’s Ball, I had momentum going into these things and was disappointed.”

On helping to sell the idea to Scott D’Amore: “Jordynne [Grace] came up to me and said, ‘I think they are thinking about doing a women’s (Ultimate X).’ ‘Yeah right.’ At that time, another thing I added to my resume, was starting to work out and putting more work into that. I wanted to see if I could personally do it myself. I know a lot of people, including Scott, would say I’m the less athletic of the Knockouts. I went to Scott and was like, ‘If I can cross from there to there, can we have an all-girls one?’ That was another reason I was a little disappointed I wasn’t part of the match because I thought that was the application to be involved in the match. I climbed up the trust and went to the X just to kind of show them that the girls can do it too and hopefully we could get that spot on the PPV. Fast forward to six months later and it’s the first-ever (women’s) Ultimate X at Hard to Kill.”

On ending up in the match: “(Chris) Sabin was one of the producers for the match, (he is) one of the guys that has been in probably in most of the Ultimate X matches. He said that was one of the highest [structures] he had seen. That kind of freaked us out a little bit.”