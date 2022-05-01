Aliyah, Carmella, and Randy Orton Reuniting With Cody Rhodes Top Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Cody Rhodes reuniting with his former Legacy stablemate Randy Orton, Aliyah posing for some photos at SmackDown, Drew Gulak taking a gym selfie, Raquel Rodriguez, Humberto showing off the guns on a pool floatie, Xia Li, and Shayna Baszler hitting the weights. You can check out some of those photos below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/Gcm4tv2Xbq pic.twitter.com/9lqVfNIPJv — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2022