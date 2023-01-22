wrestling / News

Aliyah in Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

January 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Aliyah WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair showing off some toned abs in the gym, Ludwig Kaiser grinding the stone, Rhea Ripley, Emma, Aliyah lounging by the pool in a bikini, Austin Theory, Nikki Cross enjoying her HMUA by Jet Emini, and more. You can check out some of this week’s picks below:

