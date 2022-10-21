All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage

Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show.

The match was announced in a video in which Alex Marvez was interviewing Vance in the bar at Daily’s Pace, only to have RUSH interrupt. Cassidy appeared and pulled out his title, which led to the match being made for Friday’s show. Tony Khan was also in the bar and made it official.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: RUSH vs. 10

If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.

* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale