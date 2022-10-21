wrestling / News
All-Atlantic Title Match Added to AEW Rampage
Orange Cassidy will defend his newly-won AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage. It was announced that the match between RUSH and Preston Vance is now a three-way match with Cassidy defending the title he won from PAC against the two competitors on Friday’s show.
The match was announced in a video in which Alex Marvez was interviewing Vance in the bar at Daily’s Pace, only to have RUSH interrupt. Cassidy appeared and pulled out his title, which led to the match being made for Friday’s show. Tony Khan was also in the bar and made it official.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* FTW Championship Match: HOOK vs. Ari Daivari
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: RUSH vs. 10
If The Acclaimed win, they get their trademark for scissoring back.
* Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale
Moments ago @alexmarvez interviewed @Pres10Vance at the home of #AEW @dailysplace (in the bar) 24 hours before his bout vs @rushtoroblanco!
It was an eventful interview, check out the video:
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT
TOMORROW NIGHT
Live in @CityofJax on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/5QLml9DlCT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Denies He Left WWE in 2008 Over Pay Issues, How He’s Changed Since Then
- Officials Reportedly Spoke With Athena and Jody Threat After AEW Dark: Elevation Match
- More on Ace Steel’s AEW Release, Other Movement On All Out Brawl Situation
- Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’