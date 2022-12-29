wrestling / News
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan
* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
- Kevin Owens on the Energy With The Bloodline Feud, Sami Zayn Getting Over in the Feud
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts