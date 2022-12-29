All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

* Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter