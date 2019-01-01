All Elite Wrestling & Double or Nothing Officially Announced

In the latest Being the Elite, which you can watch below, All Elite Wrestling & Double or Nothing were officially announced. The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Hangman Page were included in the reveal of AEW and Double or Nothing. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) were also part of the episode.

There will be a free Double or Nothing rally at TIAA Bank Field (the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars) in Jacksonville, Florida at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, January 8, with more information about Double or Nothing and AEW being revealed then. The advertisement notes that the rally will include a “special announcement from The Elite.” The Young Bucks, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Page, Daniels, Kazarian, and Sky are featured on the ad, and special guests were promised.

Dave Meltzer also added the following details on the promotion…

* Tony Khan (of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC) is the head of the company. He’s a longtime professional wrestling fan and the son of billionaire Shahid Khan.

* There are guys signed to the promotion, including Cody. The Young Bucks aren’t officially signed yet but could be within 24-48 hours; talent are being signed to multi-year contracts.

– There’s no television deal for AEW yet, but there are “multiple offers out there.” Meltzer said he’s confident enough to say that he thinks it will happen. The success of All In wasn’t lost on certain people in the TV industry. Those who watched it were very impressed.

– What happens with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling is “100 percent up in the air.” Everyone in All Elite would like to have a relationship with NJPW and would like to continue working with them. Whether or not NJPW will do it is up in the air. ROH & AEW working together is extremely unlikely as they look at each other as direct competition.