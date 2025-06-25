wrestling / News
All In Casino Gauntlet Qualifiers Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Qualifying matches for the All In Casino Gauntlet match will take place on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Bandido vs. Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe and Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa are set for this week’s show, with the winners going on to earn the #1 spots in the respective Casino Gauntlet matches at the PPV.
The updated lineup for Dynamite, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:
* Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong.
* Women’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander
* Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta
