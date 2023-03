All Star Junior Festival 2023 Results: Master Wato Wins Main Event

NJPW, NOAH and other promotions came together for the All Star Junior Festival 2023, produced by Hiromu Takahashi. The event was held today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Kazuma Sumi, Soma Watanabe, & YOH def. Ryo Hoshino, Jumonji Akira, Abe Fuminori

* Jushin Liger read a message from Shinjiro Otani. Tatsumi Fujinami appeared.

* Hiromu Takahashi, Fujita ‘Jr.’ Hayato, & AMAKUSA def. HAYATA, YAMATO, & Kazuki Hashimoto

* Isami Kodaka & Mao def. SHO & Onryo

* Support Shinjiro Otani Match: Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Jun Kasai, Minoru Tanaka & TAKA Michinoku def. MUSASHI, Shoki Kitamura, LEONA, Chicharito Shoki & Kota Sekifuda

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikaru Sato, & Yumehito Imanari def. Great Sasuke, Tigers Mask, & Batten Burabura

* Rocky Romero said he wants to bring the All Star Junior Festival to America.

* El Desperado & Volador Jr. def. El Lindaman & Yuuki Ueno and Los Japoneses Del Mal DOUKI & HANAOKA

* Mistico, Billy Ken Kid, Alejandro & Gurukun Mask def. Dragon Kid, BUSHI, Atlantis Jr., & Black Mensore

* CIMA def. Kazuki Hirata

* Taiji Ishimori def. Soberano Jr, Shun Skywalker, Ninja Mack, and YO-HEY

* Master Wato def. Akio Aoyagi