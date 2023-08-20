All Star Junior Festival Results: Mike Bailey Earns IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the All Star Junior Festival today at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Mike Bailey won the USA tournament, giving him a shot at IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Goldy def. Vinny Pacifico

* Matt Sydal & YOH def. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Kevin Knight def. Clark Connors

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Francesco Akira

* Rich Swann, Ryusuke Taguchi & The DKC def. Jack Cartwheel, Real1 & Starboy Charlie

* Lucky Dip: TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles), Alex Shelley & Chris Bey def. Ace Austin, Cheeseburger, TJP & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Soberano Jr. def. Dragon Kid and Fugaz and KC Navarro and Lio Rush

* El Desperado & MAO def. The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne)

* Philly Cheesesteak Cup – Ladder Match: DOUKI & Low Rider def. Blake Christian & Master Wato and Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Final: Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight