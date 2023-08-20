wrestling / News
All Star Junior Festival Results: Mike Bailey Earns IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling held the All Star Junior Festival today at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Mike Bailey won the USA tournament, giving him a shot at IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Goldy def. Vinny Pacifico
* Matt Sydal & YOH def. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Kevin Knight def. Clark Connors
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Francesco Akira
* Rich Swann, Ryusuke Taguchi & The DKC def. Jack Cartwheel, Real1 & Starboy Charlie
* Lucky Dip: TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles), Alex Shelley & Chris Bey def. Ace Austin, Cheeseburger, TJP & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Soberano Jr. def. Dragon Kid and Fugaz and KC Navarro and Lio Rush
* El Desperado & MAO def. The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne)
* Philly Cheesesteak Cup – Ladder Match: DOUKI & Low Rider def. Blake Christian & Master Wato and Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Final: Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
PAT'S KING OF STEAKS フィリーチーズケーキカップ3WAYラダーマッチ‼️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 & @azucarRoc × @Master_Wato & @_BlakeChristian × @DoukiPerros & ロー・ライダー#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#ASJF2023… pic.twitter.com/L10oBLaYRz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
GCWタッグ王者🆚デスペラード＆MAOの越境タッグ‼️
🆚 @TheJordanOIiver & @thenickwayne × @ElDesperado5 & @xinomaox#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/IWJkfokrl7
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
超豪華5WAYマッチ‼️
🆚 @KCwrestles × @IamLioRush × @elsoberanojr × @Dragon_Kid_0202 × @FugazCMLL#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/1Q4hGoh93s
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
豪華くじ引き8人タッグマッチ‼️
🆚 アレックス・シェリー & @RobbieEagles_ & @DashingChrisBey & @njpw_Fujita × @kmaru0923 & @The_Ace_Austin & @MegaTJP & @CheeseburgerROH#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…… pic.twitter.com/4QwxVGdEsb
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
.@real1 "DDT"
BUY:https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#NJPW #ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/j9YojIBq0j
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
「ALL STAR Jr. U.S.A. TOURNAMENT」1回戦‼️
🆚 @SpeedballBailey × @francescoakira#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/dxsd4AWpt7
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 20, 2023
🇺🇸LEC Presents All Star Jr. Festival U.S.A. 2023🇺🇸
「ALL STAR Jr. U.S.A. TOURNAMENT」1回戦‼️
🆚 @Jet2Flyy × @ClarkConnors#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV⏩https://t.co/jltG6EbSzD…#ASJF2023 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/EKOisSS39f
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 19, 2023
Big match Mike Bailey has an energy like nothing else man. Kevin Knight was so great and you know for a fact he’s the future of New Japan’s Jr division ✈️#ASJF2023 pic.twitter.com/pbyEbF4S7T
— adrian® (@adrian__fubomb) August 20, 2023
