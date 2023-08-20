wrestling / News

All Star Junior Festival Results: Mike Bailey Earns IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match

August 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Star Junior USA Tournament Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling held the All Star Junior Festival today at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Mike Bailey won the USA tournament, giving him a shot at IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Goldy def. Vinny Pacifico
* Matt Sydal & YOH def. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Kevin Knight def. Clark Connors
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Semifinal: Mike Bailey def. Francesco Akira
* Rich Swann, Ryusuke Taguchi & The DKC def. Jack Cartwheel, Real1 & Starboy Charlie
* Lucky Dip: TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles), Alex Shelley & Chris Bey def. Ace Austin, Cheeseburger, TJP & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Soberano Jr. def. Dragon Kid and Fugaz and KC Navarro and Lio Rush
* El Desperado & MAO def. The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne)
* Philly Cheesesteak Cup – Ladder Match: DOUKI & Low Rider def. Blake Christian & Master Wato and Hiromu Takahashi & Rocky Romero
* All Star Junior USA Tournament Final: Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight

