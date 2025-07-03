All Star Woman Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card, including an All Star woman’s tag team match, for this week’s episode of Collision. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* All Star Tag Team Match: Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay & Tay Melo vs. Athena, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart & Thekla

* Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight

* Mark Briscoe, Mistico & Hologram vs. Hechicero, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero

* FTR vs. The Outrunners