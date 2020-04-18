All-Women’s Panel Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage

WWE on FOX has announced the lineup for next week’s WWE Backstage and it’s an all-women’s panel. The WWE on FOX Twitter announced that the panel will consist of Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix, as you can see below.

The show will cap another night of WWE programming on FOX Sports 1 as follows:

* 8 PM ET: WWE 24 special on Rousey

* 9 PM ET: Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Moments

* 10 PM ET: WWE 24 special on Lynch

* 11 PM ET: WWE Backstage