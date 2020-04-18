wrestling / News
All-Women’s Panel Set For Next Week’s WWE Backstage
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE on FOX has announced the lineup for next week’s WWE Backstage and it’s an all-women’s panel. The WWE on FOX Twitter announced that the panel will consist of Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix, as you can see below.
The show will cap another night of WWE programming on FOX Sports 1 as follows:
* 8 PM ET: WWE 24 special on Rousey
* 9 PM ET: Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Moments
* 10 PM ET: WWE 24 special on Lynch
* 11 PM ET: WWE Backstage
Tuesday on @FS1, we've got an ALL WOMEN panel on #WWEBackstage with @ReneeYoungWWE, @RealPaigeWWE, @WWEEmberMoon, and, for the first time, @TheBethPhoenix! pic.twitter.com/kaxOuc1WlP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 17, 2020
