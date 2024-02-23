More on Alleged Offer Scott D’Amore Made To Purchase TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling terminated the contract of Scott D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione. There were reports that a group led by D’Amore attempted to purchase the company prior to his exit.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the group offered Anthem $10 million and all existing debts to buy TNA, according to two sources close to negotiations. The group believed the company was worth between $7 million and $12 million. Anthem turned the offer down outright and made no counter offer.