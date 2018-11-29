wrestling / News
Alleged Reasons Impact Pulled LAX From EVOLVE Appearances
November 29, 2018
According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one reason Impact Wrestling pulled LAX from their EVOLVE appearances is because Impact sees EVOLVE as part of WWE right now. On top of that, they didn’t want their tag team champions working on a streaming show, that could end up on the WWE Network, losing to guys who are developmental talents (The Street Profits) that WWE doesn’t even view as one of its top tag teams.