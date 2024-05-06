Allegiant Stadium Sets Up Website For WrestleMania 41 Ticket Information

WrestleMania 41 is set to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, and the venue has set up a site for early ticket information. As reported, the show is set for April 19th and 20th, 2025, and Allegiant Stadium sent the website information to season ticket holders for Las Vegas Raiders games (per PWINsider).

The website is here and is light on detail at the moment outside of the dates, with the on-sale date listed as TBA. The bottom of the page notes:

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.

There is also a link to sign up for more information that you can access here.