Allie Allbright On Working WIth Billie Starkz, Says Starkz Is a ‘Superstar’

Allie Allbright worked with Billie Starkz in GPW earlier this year, and she recently talked about the experience. Allbright spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with Starkz: “The greatest thing about Billie is, she’s the reason why I chose the school I did, which is where she also got started. She has been there since day one of my training, so it was really humbling and such an honor for her to be my first official debut match for a show we put on every month. I was originally supposed to wrestle someone else, and it was a surprise to me. Kaden [friend of the show], actually texted me and was like, ‘Are you wrestling Billie today?’ ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Billie had already made a tweet before I had seen it. She said she was going to be answering my open challenge. It’s crazy because I felt like I was ready for it.

“When we were talking about the match, she pitched these things that I had never practiced before and had never done. She was like, ‘I know your limits and I know your abilities. You can do it, you’re fine, you can do it.’ ‘Okay, Billie, whatever you say.’ Trust is really important. I wouldn’t put myself in that position with anyone else, but Billie has been there since literally day one, so she knows everything I can and can’t do. I’ve learned so much from her. I’ve learned more from her than anybody in the ring, actually being with her. It’s crazy, she’s a genius. She pitched a Canadian destroyer, which I had never learned how to do. I said, ‘Girl, I don’t even know how to do this.’ Right before we walked through the curtain, ‘Are you sure?’ She is crazy, but that’s what makes her so great. Her psychology and in-ring ability alone is amazing. She’s a superstar.”

On what it means to have the support of someone like Starkz: “It means the world to me because, obviously, she is at a level that I aspire to be and I’ve just watched her progress as well during my time training with her and going to shows and seeing her become where she’s at right now. It means the world to me that someone like that is like, ‘Oh, you got it,’ and giving me feedback of what to work on. Confidence for me has always been a big thing. To be around her, I feel it’s helped my confidence a whole lot, especially in the ring. It means a lot to me that she would take the time to be like, ‘You’ve got it. I know what you can do. You can do this.'”