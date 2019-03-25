wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Update On Allie’s Contract, Sabin & Storm Work As Producers, July Windsor TV Taping
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Allie’s Impact Wrestling contract expired in February, not late January as earlier reported. Impact decided to not renew her deal when it expired, and she is now headed to AEW.
– Impact is set to tape TV in Windsor on 7/19 and 7/20 following Slammiversary.
– PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin and Lance Storm worked as producers backstage at the TV tapings in Windsor over the weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X
- The Rock Says Working With Vince Russo Was ‘Always Fun’