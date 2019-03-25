Impact Wrestling News: Update On Allie’s Contract, Sabin & Storm Work As Producers, July Windsor TV Taping

– PWInsider reports that Allie’s Impact Wrestling contract expired in February, not late January as earlier reported. Impact decided to not renew her deal when it expired, and she is now headed to AEW.

– Impact is set to tape TV in Windsor on 7/19 and 7/20 following Slammiversary.

– PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin and Lance Storm worked as producers backstage at the TV tapings in Windsor over the weekend.