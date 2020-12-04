Allie Kat on COVID-19 Stalling Her Momentum in 2020, Possibility of Signing With WWE

Allie Kat spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed how 2020’s pandemic affected her momentum on the indie scene, potentially signing with WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her momentum stalling in 2020 due to the pandemic: “It’s definitely been weird. I feel like I was really on the rise. Like, January and February, for me, were so great and then March hit. I was supposed to have a really busy WrestleMania weekend. I was supposed to go to the UK for a month. I was going to debut for [OTT]. I was really stoked. I don’t want to say I was bitter of anything, I was just really bummed. But, then, GCW is still able to run and that’s a locker room I really like. That’s a show I actually like to watch when I’m not wrestling. So, I’m like very thankful and grateful that I’ve still been able to do at least a show a month, where there’s some people who still have to sit at home and watch that go by without them. So, I’m definitely very grateful. I hope that I get to keep GCW. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

On moving to Ohio: “I lived in Indiana for a while because I wanted to be central so that I could travel this way, travel that way while I was trying to get over. Then I went to New York for a little bit and then I left New York. New York was a big step for me because I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m on one side of the country now. I’m scared.’ So, then I was like, ‘Okay. I need to find somewhere that’s affordable and I can still travel out of. Okay, let’s go back to the Midwest,’ and then place opened up for me in Ohio. ‘Okay, I guess I’ll take it.’ It definitely helped just because it is so cheap to live here, so without my—I was getting a pretty nice wrestling income at this point—so without that supplementary income I’m glad I’m still able to pay all my bills, pay all my rent. Because I live somewhere so cheap. Don’t really have to drive anywhere anymore, so I don’t have to pay for that expense. I don’t know, it definitely helped having a steady place to live that was cheap. It helped, also, living around the other people who are also working these GCW shows. It all kinda worked out these past few months.”

On the possibility of signing with WWE: “I feel like contract season is 24/7. I just saw that new recruitment photo at the PC, I was like, ‘Yeah, boys! Let’s go!’ But, I feel like we just saw one a month ago with Curt Stallion in it and I was like, ‘Yeah, boys!’ To be honest, no. I haven’t been in contact with any people. The only people I’m in contact [with] are my friends that are at these places. So, I don’t know, I’m like, ‘If you don’t think I’ll embarrass you. Tell somebody.’ Of course, that’s the end goal. I would love to be talked to or talk to somebody at any of these places. But, I’m not going to get myself down or worry about it. Because obviously I’m busy on the indies. I’m still figuring out things I like to do. Obviously, always changing. Trying to get abs one of these days. But, no, I haven’t been in official talks with somebody unless it’s like that Dejuan, ‘We want to signings and bookings you’ guy.”