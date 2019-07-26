Allie Kat Reveals Why She Decided to Cancel Wrestling Hiatus, Hopes to Come Back to GCW

– Independent wrestling star Allie Kat spoke with the Smark to Death podcast for a new interview discussing her decision to cancel a planned wrestling hiatus, working for GCW and more. Highlights and the full audio are below:

On initially planning to take time off and what changed her mind: “So, I was going to take a hiatus because stuff in my life went topsy-turvy and it was really like, it very up in the air of like, ‘Where am I going to live now? Where am I going to go?’ You need to have this home base, so people know where to fly you out of, they’re like, ‘Hey, where you are coming out of, where you are driving from?’ That’s so very important in wrestling and I didn’t have that together. And I didn’t want to continue taking bookings and not know where I’m coming or I’m going from, and not have all that. I just was like, ‘I need to get my life figured out. I need to settle down somewhere, I need to prioritize,’ blah blah blah. So I was like, ‘I should probably take some time off, you know, get settled in, get some money.’ And literally, I had a weekend. I said it [she was taking a hiatus] on a Tuesday. And then that Thursday was GCW where I wrestled Pinkie [Sanchez], and then that weekend I had a few more matches. And I just was like, ‘Yeah, what am I thinking? This is what keeps me sane and this is what makes me happy. And I love all these locker rooms I am in, I love these fans that I meet. I just was like, ‘Yeah, there is no way I’m taking any time off, because this is what’s gonna get me through what I’m going through.’ “

On her match with Sanchez helping her decide to stay: “Definitely. I got a please come back chant at the end of it and like, oh my god. I’m not gonna lie, everything kind of happened on that Tuesday. And so then on Thursday, I went into GCW and I told everybody, I said, ‘Look guys, I’m ready to do dumb stuff [in the ring], because I’m not in a good place.’ And so, I said yes to everything. That was when I was like, ‘I’m not going to get in my head, I’m gonna say yes to everything, and we’re just gonna do whatever.’ And it was so much fun, I had so much fun. I had a great match, I’ve had so many people tell me that was their favorite match. It means the world to me, going up against some of the other matches and other guys who were on the card that night. And to hear that from so many people, I was like ‘Yea, this I what I need. I need to keep going. I’m about to be on a tear from all this.'”

On if she’ll be back in GCW: “I really hope [so]. I annoy Brett [Lauderdale] all the time about how much I wanna come back to GCW. So I’m really hoping I come back soon.”

