Allie Kat Says Nice Things About Ethan Page, Danhausen, Mance Warner & More

Allie Kat had plenty of nice things to say about her friends and enemies in her interview with Fightful. The indie star took part in the site’s “Shooting Softly” segment where interviewees are asked to say nice things about other wrestling stars in their orbit, and you can check out the video and some highlights below:

* On occasional tag partner Jody Threat: “Badass Canadian. So good. Obviously, we were getting up there. Having a ton of fun in Alpha-1 and then we did C*4 and then borders are closed.”

* On being asked to bury Ethan Page: “Oh, my God, don’t do this on my—don’t. Don’t. I don’t want to hear it from him. Amazing father and husband.”

* On Danhausen: “Very nice, very evil.”

* On Veda Scott: “Amazing commentator. Amazing cat lady. Amazing woman. She loves cats. Why do you think I have either a) wrestled her so many times or b) tagged with her so many times?”

* On Tenille Dashwood: “Yes. She’s so nice. I was very intimidated, obviously. I was like her first match back. It went so well. I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. Yes. Yes, I did good.’ Yes, phew, I didn’t screw it up. Good job.”

* On Mance Warner: “That is my boy. He’s one of the first people I connected with when I moved to Indy, like three years ago. So, nothing but good things to say except I’m not a light beer fan. It’s gross. Beer is gross. If I’m going to drink or consume anything, I want to enjoy it. So, beer is gross. Sorry, y’all.”

* On Indi Hartwell: “Impressive is what she is. She’s very peng. P-E-N-G.”