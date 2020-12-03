wrestling / News
Allie Kat Says She Hasn’t Had any Talks With Major Promotions Yet, How That’s Her Ultimate Goal
December 3, 2020 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Fightful Select, indie wrestler Allie Kat stated that she hasn’t had any talks with major companies. However, signing a contract with a major promotion is her goal, so she is looking to keep an eye on that. Additionally, she’s reportedly excited about the constantly flow of recruits into the WWE Performance Center.
As previously reported, WWE announced its latest group of PC recruits yesterday, which included Deveon Everheart Aiken and Zachary Green, aka Dez and Wentz from the former Impact Wrestling trio known as The Rascalz. Alex Zayne was also in the new group.
