Allie Katch Says She Regrets Every Crazy Bump She Takes In Her Matches

In an interview with Fightful, Allie Katch spoke about the crazy bumps she’s taken over the course of her career and said she regrets all of them. Here are highlights:

On how she puts together a match: “I don’t know. You know what’s really sad? People will want me to do fun fancy jumpy stuff. They’re like, ‘Why don’t you do this cool arm drag off the rope?’ I go, ‘I’m scared.’ They go, ‘You just went through a pane of glass last weekend.’ I go, ‘That’s easy. That’s going down. Y’all want me to go up. I don’t fuckin’ think so.’ That’s what I say no to.”

On pitching bumps: “No, I’ll pitch stuff all the time. Ask Jordynne Grace. Any time I wrestle Jordynne Grace, she goes, ‘Heh heh. No.’ I’ll be like, ‘What if you do this to me on the floor?’ ‘Allie, no.’ All the time she tells me no. Every time we wrestle. I was like, ‘Can you give me a Muscle Buster off the top rope onto the apron and we fall off?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I went, ‘But you’re so much stronger now. You don’t think you can do it?’”

On if she regrets her crazy bumps: “Every single one of them. Almost every time it’s like, ‘Why did I do that?’ But it’s not ever in the moment. It’s always like, ‘Yeah!’ and then the next day, I’m like, ‘Oh. Why did I do that?’”