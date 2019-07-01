Allie on Why She Left Impact for AEW, Wanting to Face Britt Baker & More

– Allie was part of the post-media scrum after AEW Fyter Fest and discussed her decision to join AEW instead of staying with Impact, plus more. Highlights and video of the scrum from Chris Van Vliet are below:

On why she left Impact for AEW: “What led to the decision? Well I mean, I spent a lot of time at Impact, and my time kind of came to an end and here was AEW. And I was so excited. Oh my gosh, first of all I love the guys that run AEW and I was so excited to for them to start this amazing company. And I knew this is where I wanted to be.”

On who she wants to face in AEW: “Oh my gosh, our women’s roster — like, first of all, I really want to get in the ring with Britt Baker badly. We’ve been on the indies and we’ve never been in an actual ring together. So she’s definitely top of the list, But right now, I’m laser focused on Brandi [Rhodes].”

On if AEW is a better experience than Impact: “I wouldn’t say better experience here. I mean, both locker rooms are amazing, and I love — every single woman on the Knockouts division is amazing. And I loved sharing a locker room with them, and I’m excited to share a locker room with these ladies [in AEW] too.”

On who she would want to be in a tag team with: “So exciting [that AEW may have a women’s tag division]. Well, if I was going to pick someone from the AEW locker room, I think I would go with Kylie Rae. I think we are very similar, and I think that together would be — wouldn’t that be so much fun? I think yeah, Kylie for sure.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Viet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.