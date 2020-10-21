wrestling / News
Allie Returns To Being The Bunny On Last Night’s AEW Dark
October 21, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dark, Eddie Kingston announced that Allie was back to being the Bunny and was part of his group. She had been teaming with Brandi Rhodes as the Nightmare Sisters while Kingston had been telling The Blade to “get his house in order.” It seems that’s what he’s done.
She has switched back and forth between personas. She started out as Allie for several months before arriving with The Butcher and The Blade as “The Bunny,” then back to Allie and now back to the Bunny. You can watch Kingston’s promo below.
"The family is back together" – @MadKing1981
Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/CjvNuT9NBE pic.twitter.com/O0BHHn2Xtn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE’s Taping Venues Being Investigated As COVID-19 ‘Hotspots,’ WWE Issues Statement
- Jake Hager Accuses WWE Of ‘Lying About Profits So You Can Fire People During A Pandemic’
- Second AEW WarnerMedia Show Rumored to Have Been Earmarked for TNT Before Kevin Reilly’s Exit
- Chelsea Green Fires Back at Critic Over Advertising Swimsuit Calendar, Shares Bikini Pic