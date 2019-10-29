The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose No DQ Match Set for ROH Unauthorized

– ROH Wrestling has announced a No DQ match at ROH Unauthorized featuring The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose. You can check out the full announcement and updated lineup for the card below.

THE ALLURE MEETS SUMIE SAKAI AND JENNY ROSE IN A NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

The Allure’s Angelina Love and Mandy Leon have been wreaking havoc in Women of Honor since appearing on the scene six months ago, and two of the competitors they left lying along the way were Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose.

Sakai and Rose have an opportunity to gain a measure of revenge when they face former WOH World Champion Love and Leon in a no-disqualification match at ROH Unauthorized on Nov. 3 in Columbus, Ohio.

The last time the two teams met was on the Global Wars Espectacular tour in Chicago last month. In that match, Sakai and Rose won by disqualification after Love sprayed Sakai in the face with hair spray.

With Sakai and Rose finally give The Allure the beating they have coming to them, or will Love and Leon continue their reign of terror? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

ROH Unauthorized: Hanukkah Comes Early will be hosted by Colt Cabana, who has put together “eight crazy matches” for the show.

SUNDAY, NOV. 3, 7 P.M.

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 NEIL AVENUE

COLUMBUS, OHIO 43215

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION RUSH & DRAGON LEE vs. LIFEBLOOD’S MARK HASKINS & TRACY WILLIAMS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SHANE TAYLOR & TBD vs. VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ MARTY SCURLL & BRODY KING

PCO vs. DAN MAFF

LOSER LOSES MASK

DELIRIOUS & MINI DELIRIOUS vs. JEFE COBBO AND EL LETHAL

COLT CABANA’S PUNDERFUL SIX-MAN TAG MATCH

CHEESEBURGER, DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER (BEER CITY BRUISER) & TRIPLE

CHEESEBURGER (BRAWLER MILONAS) VS. DALTON WHITE CASTLE, BURGER FLIP

GORDON & KENNY BURGER KING

PARTNER KICKS OUT, TAKE A SHOT MATCH

MARK BRISCOE vs. JOSH WOODS

(JAY BRISCOES AND SILAS YOUNG ON LIVE COMMENTARY TAKE A SHOT WHENEVER THEIR PARTNER KICKS OUT OF A PIN ATTEMPT)

JONATHAN GRESHAM vs.CMLL WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION ULTIMO GUERRERO

NO-DISQUALIFICATION MATCH

THE ALLURE (ANGELINA LOVE & MANDY LEON) vs. SUMIE SAKAI & JENNY ROSE

ALSO SIGNED TO APPEAR:

SWOGGLE

JOE HENDRY