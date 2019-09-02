Allysin Kay Isn’t Sure What Happened With Jazz Losing The NWA Women’s Title

In an interview with Fightful, Allysin Kay was asked about the situation involving the NWA Women’s title, in which she was supposed to fight Jazz for the title but ended up facing Santana Garrett for the vacated belt instead. Here are highlights:

On dropping the Sienna name: “So, here’s the thing. My Instagram and my Twitter are verified as @Sienna, and so if I change the handle I lose the verification. Which at first I thought was maybe a big deal. And now I’m thinking not so much because it’s confusing people. And people see my handle and so they’re calling me Sienna. So I need to change that. Also, one word handles are very sought after, I’ve learned. Because I get harassed by 12 year old Siennas, on the daily, via DM on Instagram. Sienna Miller. I get tagged in a lot of her stuff, too. A lot of people, really young and really old don’t fully understand how to tag people on Instagram, so I get tagged in pictures of 10 year old Siennas; horses, that’s a very popular horse name I’ve learned; and sometimes a mini-van. a lot of people wanna keep theirs when they’ve been that for a long time. I was Sienna for couple of years and to be perfectly honest, I’ve always hated that name. I didn’t like it. I didn’t want it at first. I tried to push for other names and none of them stuck. I did not want a one word name. And they were not having it at the time. And then of course shortly after (in Impact) everyone can just be their indie name, and I’m like, “Are you kidding me?”

On the cancelled match with Jazz: “Honestly what I know is that it was the same thing that she tweeted. That it was medical and that it was personal. And I still don’t know all the details on that. And I really hope that down the road we get to have that rematch because I was really, really looking forward to that singles match.”

On Jazz holding a different belt than what she has: “The belt is very different. It’s an older version of what it used to be. I wanna say like the 2014 version or something– I wasn’t a huge fan of the one Jazz had. I thought it was a little gaudy. I don’t like the giant belts, I’m just not a fan. I love the smaller, old school style belts. That was actually a decision that was made at the Crockett Cup. They had both of them. There were a lot of rumors going around, and some people were like “Oh, Jazz didn’t return the belt” or something like that. But that’s not true. She did return it in time. We had the option of which one we liked better. I liked the smaller one; Billy [Corgan] liked the smaller one. And really he’s the one that made the decision. But it was fortunate that was my pick as well.”

On how Dava Lagana got her into NWA: “I’ve been good friends with [Dave] Lagana for many years. He’s actually how I got into Impact. He was following my work, he says anyway, for many years and then he contacted me about Impact for coming to one of the Knockout pay-per-views and that’s the one I ended up getting hired at. So, when he kind of got involved in the NWA stuff and I had no contract ties, he reached out and that’s how it came about. I am working, obviously not exclusively with them because I’m taking indie bookings as well, but yes, I am working with them.”

On the upcoming TV tapings: “I know it’s starting in late September/ October 1st in Atlanta. That’s about it. That’s all the insider information I have. I’m very excited to be back in a studio. I like those things. I’m excited to see how the women’s division is developed from there. I do think with the TV deal, I think a different arrangement is also going to come about, most likely. I just don’t know what exactly that means yet.”