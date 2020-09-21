Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb Set For UWN Primetime Live Episode Three

The United Wrestling Network has announced a big match for the third week of UWN Primetime Live. David Marquez announced on Twitter that new AEW signee Serena Deeb is set to face former NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kaye on the show, which takes place on September 29th from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The UWN’s announcement notes:

This will mark two consecutive weeks of high-profile women’s matches for the weekly pay-per-view series, as tomorrow’s live pay-per-view broadcast will feature current NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defending the title against Priscilla Kelly in the main event.

You can see a promo for the Rosa vs. Kelly match, which takes place on tomorrow’s show, below