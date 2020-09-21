wrestling / News
Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb Set For UWN Primetime Live Episode Three
The United Wrestling Network has announced a big match for the third week of UWN Primetime Live. David Marquez announced on Twitter that new AEW signee Serena Deeb is set to face former NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kaye on the show, which takes place on September 29th from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.
The UWN’s announcement notes:
This will mark two consecutive weeks of high-profile women’s matches for the weekly pay-per-view series, as tomorrow’s live pay-per-view broadcast will feature current NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa defending the title against Priscilla Kelly in the main event.
You can see a promo for the Rosa vs. Kelly match, which takes place on tomorrow’s show, below
Prime Time Live | 9/22
Thunder Rosa vs Priscilla Kelly
Does Hell's Favorite Harlot have what it takes to dethrone the Queen?
Find out live here:https://t.co/pMyzlheFP7https://t.co/Z64LlIATnY@thunderrosa22@priscillakelly_@unitedwrestling@FiteTV@Billy@CWFHMarquez pic.twitter.com/WRMd6Kb38O
— NWA (@nwa) September 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Bobby Heenan’s Legacy In Wrestling, What Today’s Generation Of Wrestlers Can Learn From Heenan
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels At Unforgiven 2005, Why Masters Didn’t Accomplish More With WWE
- Bret Hart Recalls Montreal Screwjob, Explains Why He Would Never Have Been In On It
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006