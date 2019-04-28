wrestling / News

Allysin Kay Wins NWA Women’s Title At Crockett Cup (Pics, Video)

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Allysin Kay

A new champion has been crowned. At tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV, Allysin Kay defeated Santana Garrett to win the NWA Women’s championship. The title had been vacated by Jazz due to “medical and personal issues.”

