wrestling / News
Allysin Kay Wins NWA Women’s Title At Crockett Cup (Pics, Video)
A new champion has been crowned. At tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup PPV, Allysin Kay defeated Santana Garrett to win the NWA Women’s championship. The title had been vacated by Jazz due to “medical and personal issues.”
. @SantanaGarrett_ vs @Sienna now! #CROCKETTCUP pic.twitter.com/IRvhRtXI62
— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019
. @Madusa_rocks is here!
She talks about the legacy of the NWA Women’s Title!
A NEW #NWA Women’s Champion will be crowned…@Sienna vs @SantanaGarrett_ next! pic.twitter.com/AseRfu9jZp
— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019
As always… #PinkiesUp for @Sienna! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/533aE3AJ39
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
.@Sienna plants Santana! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/WfFPpmzmjC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
.@Sienna and @SantanaGarrett_ battle to a stalemate! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/7aXy5fPext
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
Everybody out of the spotlight, @Sienna earned this! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/BdW9YHT35M
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
