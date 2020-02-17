wrestling / News

Alpha-1 Wrestling Joins Impact Plus App Starting With Tonight’s Show

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alpha-1 Wrestling

Alpha-1 Wrestling is heading to Impact Plus, and it will air its first show on the streaming service tonight. Ethan Page’s promotion announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, as you can see below.

In addition, Impact will “invade” Alpha-1 during their March 22nd Deadly Encounters event. The announcement advertised Sami Callihan, Moose, Trey from The Rascalz and Page’s tag partner Josh Alexander for the show:

