Alpha-1 Wrestling Joins Impact Plus App Starting With Tonight’s Show
Alpha-1 Wrestling is heading to Impact Plus, and it will air its first show on the streaming service tonight. Ethan Page’s promotion announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, as you can see below.
In addition, Impact will “invade” Alpha-1 during their March 22nd Deadly Encounters event. The announcement advertised Sami Callihan, Moose, Trey from The Rascalz and Page’s tag partner Josh Alexander for the show:
*BREAKING NEWS*
As just announced by @OfficialEGO Alpha-1 will be joining the @IMPACTPlusApp starting with today’s show!!
And on March 22nd, @IMPACTWRESTLING invades Alpha-1!! #DeadlyEncounter@TheEddieEdwards @TheSamiCallihan @TheMooseNation @TheTreyMiguel @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/s7wIGsXG8Y
— Alpha-1 Wrestling (@A1Wrestling) February 16, 2020
