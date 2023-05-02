Alpha Academy On Testing Each Other In Training, Hardest Hits They’ve Taken

Alpha Academy recently talked about training with each other, the hardest hits they’ve ever taken and more. Otis and Gable spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

Otis on testing each other in training: “We always do that. Every time at the Olympic Training Center, you get done two hours of pummeling and pummeling and booya-booya, getting my butt kicked from the older heavyweights, and here comes Gable like, ‘Let me get here with the big guys.’ He’s got this thing where he puts his hands on your front deltoids and he just pulls you. Your lower back is really, really tired, next thing you know, he’s behind you and he’s scored. So, yeah. A little mad about those days.”

Gable on training with heavyweights in amateur wrestling: “I was always known for mixing in with the heavyweights. I was the 84 kilo guy who always trained with the heavyweights no matter what. But for some reason they were always my best friends, too. All my best friends in amateur wrestling were always heavyweights. I think it’s ‘cause I was the only guy who didn’t cut weight. So I’d beat them up in practice, but then I would go out to dinner and buy ‘em dinner afterwards for it. They knew all the good food spots.”

Gable on not cutting weight at the time: “It allowed me to train 110% all the time. I would have never been able to train with these hosses if I was cutting weight all the time. You see it first hand, guys are like not able to focus on technique or training because all they’re worried about is sweating and dropping the weight. I get it. It’s what we did for a while. But fortunately I didn’t have to do it.”

Otis on the hardest hit he’s taken in the ring: “I would have to say Jey Uso with a steel chair.”

Gable on the hardest hit he’s taken in the ring: “I don’t want to say who, but I remember it specifically. It was in the Orlando Armory at an NXT Live Event when I was seated on my butt. I got kicked in the back, right in the spine. It must have been just the perfect spot because it sent a buzz completely up, all the way to my head and all the way down to my legs. I’ve heard people talk about seeing red before when they were so mad, but I never experienced it. I saw red there. That’s as close as I’ve ever been to saying, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do a little amateur style here for a little bit.’”

Gable on Luke Harper testing his amateur wrestling skills in the ring: “My favorite, I guess I’ll call it a tradition, would be Luke Harper. When he was with us was any time we’d be in a battle royal, whether it was the Andre or something in Saudi, he would find me and try to take me down with something new that he created, some kind of amateur takedown. It never really ended up too well for him, but it was one of these running gags that he did. It was one of my favorite things and probably my favorite memory of him of all time. I love it.”