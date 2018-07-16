Alpha Club vs. Bullet Club Match Announced For Chris Jericho’s Cruise

– A new six-man match pitting the “Alpha Club” against the Bullet Club has been announced for Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager in the latest Being the Elite episode. You can see the episode below, which reveals that Jericho will team with the Young Bucks against Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll for the event. ROH also announced the news, as you can see below.

The Chris Jericho Rock N’ Wrestling Rager takes place from October 27th through the 31st. You can find out more here.