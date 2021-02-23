Alpha Entertainment Alleges Oliver Luck Shared XFL Secrets in New Amended Countersuit

The latest filing in the Oliver Luck-XFL lawsuit comes from Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, alleging that Luck shared confidential information with his NFL agent brother-in-law. As you may recall, Luck is the former commissioner of the XFL and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment in April of last year, claiming that he is owed the remaining $23.8 million on his contract along with damages and attorney fees. McMahon countersued alleging insubordination, and Sportico reports that Alpha Entertainment’s latest amended counterclaim contains new allegations against Luck.

According to the site, Alpha accuses Luck of “repeatedly” sharing confidential information with William Wilson, who was an NFL agent at Wasserman Media Group. Alpha claims that Luck shared “XFL requests for proposals, meeting notes, presentations, draft contracts, and analysis of players” along with “attorney-client privileged information … including draft contracts and analysis of contracts.”

The counterclaim says that Luck disclosed all of this information without McMahon’s consent. Sportico also reports that Luck got a pre-trial win earlier this month when the judge in the case granted Luck’s request for all documents and communications from Alpha about his job performance, which would include emails, along with all such information from the company about whether McMahon was available for communication (he claims Luck stopped communicating as the pandemic began), whether Luck received any warnings or notice to Luck about his job performance, and more.

A trial date in the case is set for October.