Alter Bridge Comments On Audience Singing Cope’s Theme At AEW Grand Slam Australia
February 16, 2025
Alter Bridge’s theme song for Cope got a venue-wide sing-along at AEW Grand Slam Australia, and the band reacted to the moment on social media. The group’s “Metalingus” got a big reaction from the crowd and they posted to Twitter on comment, writing:
Cope and Jay White battled Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane Brawl, which saw the Death Rider duo come out on top.
This is just incredible! Listen to the sold out arena in Australia sing at the end 👊🏻 @RatedRCope @AEW #Metalingus https://t.co/oPSwJ4Nj9B
— Alter Bridge (@alterbridge) February 16, 2025