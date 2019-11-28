wrestling / News

Alternate Angle Footage of Keith Lee Launching Adam Cole Into the Crowd During NXT (Video)

November 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE NXT

– During last night’s edition of NXT, Keith Lee came out and nailed Adam Cole with a Pounce that sent him into the crowd. NXT released some footage of an alternate angle of the spot, which you can see below.

The video of the original spot with Keith Lee and Adam Cole from the broadcast is available in the player below.

