wrestling / News
Alternate Angle Footage of Keith Lee Launching Adam Cole Into the Crowd During NXT (Video)
November 28, 2019 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of NXT, Keith Lee came out and nailed Adam Cole with a Pounce that sent him into the crowd. NXT released some footage of an alternate angle of the spot, which you can see below.
The video of the original spot with Keith Lee and Adam Cole from the broadcast is available in the player below.
Check out this alternate angle of @RealKeithLee LAUNCHING @AdamColePro into the first row! #WWENXT @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/rAZEFY8Xoz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 28, 2019
Sit front row. Get your system SHOCKED.@RealKeithLee @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qrYKfJLwMl
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2019
