Alundra Blayze, Lacey Evans Trade Barbs After Raw Reunion
– Alundra Blayze and Lacey Evans had a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter after Evans referred to the legends on Raw Reunion as “Yesterday’s nasties.” Evans made the post last night during Raw, leading to a pointed response from Blaze saying Evans “failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around.”
Evans has since replied to a fan who wanted to see the two face off as well:
Legends = Yesterday's nasties 💅👒 #RAW
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 23, 2019
You’ll be lucky to be considered a legend… 🤔 you failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around. Ur hubby looked at me… gave me a complement and said “honey maybe you could be more like Alundra … your yesterday regurgitated garbage https://t.co/DobPScmSvK
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 23, 2019
She wouldn't be able to handle it. Just like she couldn't handle holding the 24/7 title. 💅👒 #RAW https://t.co/VBWjAzBDmB
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 23, 2019
