Alundra Blayze, Lacey Evans Trade Barbs After Raw Reunion

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Alundra Blayze and Lacey Evans had a bit of a back-and-forth on Twitter after Evans referred to the legends on Raw Reunion as “Yesterday’s nasties.” Evans made the post last night during Raw, leading to a pointed response from Blaze saying Evans “failed in the military. you live in a portable trailer, drag your kid and husband around.”

Evans has since replied to a fan who wanted to see the two face off as well:

