Alundra Blayze on Her Worked Twitter Feud With Lacey Evans, How WWE Told Them to Stop It

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE women’s champion Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Blayze discussed her worked Twitter feud with Lacey Evans. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Alunda Blayze on her Twitter feud with Lacey Evans: “Lacey and I were having fun in DMs on the back side. What’s really nice is you’re gonna get very respectful people talking on the DMs saying, ‘Hey are you good with this’ before you put it out. I’m sure there’s a lot of that on the other side with WWE because they would not let that happen. Lacey’s an amazing woman and has to be one of the hardest workers. She is beautiful, talented and has a big future in front of her. I idolize her and think she’s amazing. When we were going back and forth, we were just having fun. Then it got to the point where we had to scale it back because we’re not gonna go into a program.”

On WWE telling her they needed to scale it back: “WWE said you need to scale back and quit that. There is a lot of control there with the talent and I’m sure they watch all of that stuff. But what’s more important is separating your personal life from your character.”

On comparisons with Lacey Evans and a possible matchup: “Wouldn’t that be great. I think it would be! A lot of people say, ‘Oh my God. Lacey is like a younger version of Madusa!’ I think it’s such a compliment. She’s a beautiful mother, a great wife and a great entertainer. She has a big future.”

Her thoughts on one more match: “I’ve become more truthful when I’m asked questions and I’m not so old school to what are people gonna think when I say the truth? With that being said, is there one more in me? I don’t know. Maybe, probably, would I want to? I don’t know. If it was with a Bull Nakano…I don’t know.”

Blayze on what happens to a wrestler’s body when they retire: “Once you retire and your body settles, it’s almost like a bunch of crap inside crystallizes and it’s going to hurt. Gravity, age, nothing – it’s catching up. I keep myself in great shape. I eat good and I have my vices – I love dill pickle sunflower seeds! But I feel having one more match, if I couldn’t execute the way I wanted to, I wouldn’t do it just for the sake. It would be great and the paycheck would be good, but I wouldn’t do that. I wanna be remembered for what I was remembered for and not only throwing the title in the trash, but for all of the other things I’ve done.”