Amanda Huber Comments on New Day Paying Tribute to Brodie Lee at Royal Rumble

The New Day’s tribute to Brodie Lee at the Royal Rumble did not go unnoticed by Lee’s widow, as Amanda Huber took to social media to comment on their Lee-inspired gear. As noted last night, the group wore ring gear honoring their late friend at the PPV and Huber posted to her Instagram story praising the group.

As you can see in the post below from Wrestling Daily News, Huber wrote:

“My favorite people. Words can’t express the love I have for these 3 incredible men I’m lucky to call my friends. Just, wow. I had no idea they were doing this gear and I’m in tears.”

She also shared a screenshot of Big E.’s tweet that the group is auctioning off the ring gear to support Rochester-based nonprofit Foodlink,

“The men in The New Day are in a whole different league of humans. The kindness and thoughtfulness is astounding to me. I’m so beyond lucky to call them my friends,” she wrote. She continued, “Big E is a true gem of a person and I’ll never be able to accurately express my love and gratitude for him.”