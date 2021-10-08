Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear

In a series of posts on Twitter, Amanda Huber cleared up some misconceptions about Brodie Lee, particularly about the illness that led to his death and how it changed booking. There have been some who claimed that the reason he lost the TNT title back to Cody Rhodes was because he was sick. According to Huber, this is not the case.

She said: “One year ago. Since there’s some confusion/misinformation

1)They didn’t take the belt off because he was sick

2)This match had nothing to do with him getting sick. I asked. I was desperate for answers

3)He didn’t show symptoms until about 2 weeks later(things progressed FAST)”

After a fan then tried to criticize the booking in the comments, she defended AEW for it. She wrote:

“1) Cody has been one of the most incredible friends my family could ask for.

2) Losing a match doesn’t equal a burial. Especially one so hard fought. Also after he won the belt in a squash.

3) Read the room my dude, this isn’t the place for the anti Cody vibe.”

Finally, she added: “I don’t think it’s all based in rudeness (though some of it absolutely is). I think part of it is people wanting/ looking for answers in a situation that doesn’t have good answers. It doesn’t make sense and people want to make sense of it. I can totally understand that. To clarify. I don’t think all the misinformation/ confusion comes from a negative place. The entire situation sucked and it just doesn’t make sense. Trust me, nobody understands that more than I do. Unfortunately, not everything happens for a reason.”

One year ago 💔 Since there’s some confusion/misinformation 1)They didn’t take the belt off because he was sick

2)This match had nothing to do with him getting sick. I asked. I was desperate for answers

3)He didn’t show symptoms until about 2 weeks later(things progressed FAST) pic.twitter.com/rVFguFvPAG — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 8, 2021

I don’t think it’s all based in rudeness (though some of it absolutely is) I think part of it is people wanting/ looking for answers in a situation that doesn’t have good answers. It doesn’t make sense and people want to make sense of it. I can totally understand that. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 8, 2021

1) Cody has been one of the most incredible friends my family could ask for.

2) Losing a match doesn’t equal a burial. Especially one so hard fought. Also after he won the belt in a squash.

3) Read the room my dude, this isn’t the place for the anti Cody vibe. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 8, 2021

To clarify. I don’t think all the misinformation/ confusion comes from a negative place. The entire situation sucked and it just doesn’t make sense. Trust me, nobody understands that more than I do. Unfortunately, not everything happens for a reason — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 8, 2021

I know but I also have nothing to hide. What happened was impossible and I’m still working on understanding it all, but being honest that some times there just aren’t good answers. Also, speaking on his story (and in turn telling my story) has made it easier to process. — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 8, 2021

In something a little more wholesome, she also posted photos of -1’s drawings of his future wrestling gear, noting that she’s not forcing him to not “be a kid” and take part in wrestling.

She wrote: “So I occasionally see comments online how I should just let Brodie be a kid and not force him around wrestling. When I say wrestling is everything to him, it is. He told me he spent his free time in school drawing gear for when he’s older. Today he brought them home.”

So I occasionally see comments online how I should just let Brodie be a kid and not force him around wrestling. When I say wrestling is everything to him, it is. He told me he spent his free time in school drawing gear for when he’s older. Today he brought them home 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/utf6Qvo5sk — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2021

For anyone wondering Gems include: Black Panther Gear, @MapleLeafs gear with “Brodie 93” on the back, Starlord gear, and @orangecassidy gear pic.twitter.com/jrmf9j5PvU — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2021

And my personal favorite (that makes me feel like I’m doing right as a mom) Pride Gear 😭😭😭😭🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/gHOyaeZlNa — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2021

I think in the age of stage parents it makes sense people side eye it, I’m not angry over it. I just want to share his love for it. Nothing is forced on him or fake. He’s surounded by so much love and support. It’s incredible — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2021

100% I want him to do whatever makes him happy and he’s a good person. If he told me tomorrow he hated wrestling and never wanted to go to a show again, there would be zero pressure to go to another show. ❤️ — Amanda (@MandaLHuber) October 7, 2021