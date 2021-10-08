wrestling / News

Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear

October 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Dark Order Brodie Lee Jr Amanda Huber

In a series of posts on Twitter, Amanda Huber cleared up some misconceptions about Brodie Lee, particularly about the illness that led to his death and how it changed booking. There have been some who claimed that the reason he lost the TNT title back to Cody Rhodes was because he was sick. According to Huber, this is not the case.

She said: “One year ago. Since there’s some confusion/misinformation

1)They didn’t take the belt off because he was sick
2)This match had nothing to do with him getting sick. I asked. I was desperate for answers
3)He didn’t show symptoms until about 2 weeks later(things progressed FAST)

After a fan then tried to criticize the booking in the comments, she defended AEW for it. She wrote:

1) Cody has been one of the most incredible friends my family could ask for.
2) Losing a match doesn’t equal a burial. Especially one so hard fought. Also after he won the belt in a squash.
3) Read the room my dude, this isn’t the place for the anti Cody vibe.

Finally, she added: “I don’t think it’s all based in rudeness (though some of it absolutely is). I think part of it is people wanting/ looking for answers in a situation that doesn’t have good answers. It doesn’t make sense and people want to make sense of it. I can totally understand that. To clarify. I don’t think all the misinformation/ confusion comes from a negative place. The entire situation sucked and it just doesn’t make sense. Trust me, nobody understands that more than I do. Unfortunately, not everything happens for a reason.

In something a little more wholesome, she also posted photos of -1’s drawings of his future wrestling gear, noting that she’s not forcing him to not “be a kid” and take part in wrestling.

She wrote: “So I occasionally see comments online how I should just let Brodie be a kid and not force him around wrestling. When I say wrestling is everything to him, it is. He told me he spent his free time in school drawing gear for when he’s older. Today he brought them home.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Amanda Huber, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading