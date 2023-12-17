wrestling / News
Amanda Huber Wishes Happy Birthday To Late Brodie Lee
In a post on Twitter, Amanda Huber paid tribute to her late husband, Brodie Lee, on his birthday. Lee passed away three years ago this month.
She wrote: “Happy birthday babe. Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you. Or miss you. We’re gonna celebrate today. We’re not gonna get off the couch, we’re gonna play video games, have hot dogs for dinner, & your favorite cheesecake for dessert. Just how you’d want today to be.”
— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) December 16, 2023