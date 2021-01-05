Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE

– In an Instagram Live post, the widow of late AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, Amanda Huber, shared a statement directed at fans, asking fans to stop creating a divide in wrestling between AEW and WWE. She pointed out how many people expected her to hate on WWE due to her husband, who wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper, leaving the company and ultimately signing with AEW.

In fact, Mrs. Huber explained how her husband didn’t hate WWE at all, and he simply wanted more than what WWE envisioned for him. She also explained how Brodie Lee got to live his dream in WWE and how many of the WWE Superstars are like family to her.

Additionally, Mrs. Huber implored fans to support and love pro wrestling. You can read the full transcript of her message below:

So many people expect myself and my family to hate on WWE. The fact is, we don’t. We never have. My husband absolutely got frustrated because he wanted more than they had envisioned for him. That didn’t mean he hated them. The frustration didn’t change the real & genuine love that our family has for pro wrestling. WWE gave my husband a platform. It enabled him to live his dream. A dream he *almost* gave up on. He was able to travel the world, in his dream job. He got to entertain millions of people. He got to build a beautiful life for our family. He held singles gold there. He won a belt at WrestleMania! He ticked so many “dream life” boxes there. He just happened to want a little more out of his career. That’s why he left. Not out of hate. Not because they’re an evil company. He left because his vision didn’t match theirs. The most incredible thing he took away from his time in WWE was the people. The people he carried with him until his very last days. It wasn’t one company vs another. Little Brodie loves wrestling. We still watch wrestling every week. We would tune in to see “Uncle Boom-Boom” [Cesaro] and family best friend Big E. People that transcended the lines of friendship into family. People in the WWE watched my kids grow up. They loved my husband so much they welcomed my family into their arms. They became my family too. The flood of love I’ve received from the WWE is real and it’s beautiful. In my husbands final moments, the people that surrounded my family were wrestlers. Companies didn’t matter. Please, I beg you. Stop trying to create a divide in wrestling. Support pro wrestling. Love pro wrestling. Live your life like Brodie. In a way that people speak like this.

There was some criticism across wrestling fandom and within the industry at first for WWE’s handling on the passing of Brodie Lee. Monday’s Raw only featured a graphic memorializing the late wrestler, and former WWE Superstar Brian Myers criticized the company for not showing any type of video package or conducting at 10 bell salute.

WWE did release video packages for Brodie Lee/Luke Harper later on. It was reported by PWInsider that WWE officials wanted to let AEW have the opportunity to formally pay tribute to the late wrestler first. Additionally, a number of WWE Superstars spoke about Brodie Lee and visibly paid tribute to him on WWE programming. Superstars even openly supported and commented on AEW’s tribute show on AEW Dynamite on their social media accounts.

Also, Luke Harper’s greatest moments were showcased on the WWE Network.