Amanda Huber Joins AEW’s Community Outreach Team

Amanda Huber is officially All Elite, joining the company’s Community Outreach Team. Cody Rhodes announced on Twitter on Friday that Huber, the wife of the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Hubert, has officially joined the company as part of their community outreach.

Rhodes wrote:

“GREAT day – Please welcome @MandaLHuber to The Community Outreach Team. @TonyKhan has placed her on the best team as we approach each community AEW performs in and make strides to do good when the cameras are on…and more importantly, when they’re off. Welcome Amanda!”

Huber also posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“Words can’t express how happy I am right now. The ability to be a part of @AEW and work with the communities is legitimately a dream job. Thank you

@TonyKhan

@CodyRhodes

@TheBrandiRhodes

@youngbucks

@KennyOmegamanX”

