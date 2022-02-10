Amanda Huber Talks About Malakai Black’s Participation At AEW Community Events

Amanda Huber and Cody Rhodes were the guests on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, where Huber spoke about how Malakai Black is when he takes part in AEW community events. We were sent the following highlights:

Amanda Huber on Malakai Black’s participation at community events: “The most incredible person I’ve been on these community is Malakai Black, especially with anything with kids. It blows me away because he’s such an intense character on screen, but watching him do any of the community stuff melts my heart.”

Cody Rhodes on the strength of the AEW Women’s Division: “As a wrestler on the show, it’s another top talent. Hey, Jon Moxley doesn’t have to wrestle every week because Jade can go out there and wrestle, ‘cause Thunder [Rosa] can wrestle, [Serena] Deeb can wrestle, and Britt Baker [D.M.D.] can wrestle.”