Amanda Huber Thanks More AEW Staff For Support During and After Brodie Lee’s Passing
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
Amanda Huber is continuing to express her gratitude to the staff at AEW for supporting her family in the time leading up to and after husband Brodie Lee’s passing. As reported yesterday, Huber posted to Instagram praising and thanking AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh for helping out in a variety of ways.
Huber also took to Instagram to praise the company as a whole and AEW Legal Coordinator Margaret Stalvey specifically. You can see her posts below:
