Amanda Nunes Open to WWE Run When UFC Career Is Over

Amanda Nunes is open the possibility of joining WWE once she’s hung up her MMA gloves. Sports Illustrated reached out to Nunes after she drew some attention by posting a clip to Instagram of her win over then-UFC fighter and current Raw star Shayna Baszler from 2015 and asked why she posted it.

Nunes told the outlet, “It was huge moment in my career. It’s not about showing people that I hurt her. It’s a reminder to me about believing in my coach. My coach at the time wanted me to drop her with the leg kick and that’s what happened.”

When asked about the possibility of working for WWE, Nunes said, “Not right now, but maybe later when I retire. I’m open to it. Why not? I could try something new.”

In the meantime, Nunes is focusing on her UFC career. Her next fight was initially targeted for the company for UFC 249 on May 9th, but Nunes shot down that idea, saying she wanted the opportunity for a full training camp for her planned women’s bantamweight title with Felicia Spencer.