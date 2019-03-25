Dan Lambert Says Amanda Nunes Would Film WWE Vignettes With Ronda Rousey’s Opponents

In an interview with Fightful, American Top Team owner Dan Lambert said that he was open to the idea of Ronda Rousey’s WWE opponents filming vignettes with names like Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, who both knocked Rousey out in the UFC. Here are highlights:

On Rousey’s WWE opponents filming vignettes with Nunes or Holm: “You’d be surprised how many people in the gym watch pro wrestling and say ‘I’d love to do that! That looks like so much fun.’ — absolutely.”

On if Kayla Harrison would be a successful wrestler: “I can’t think of anything I don’t think Kayla would do good at. She’s got a lot of charisma, she’s got a great personality. She’s a beast physically. I think she would take well to anything or any situation you put her in. I think she’s going to win that tournament. I saw they added Sarah Kaufman to that tournament. I would much rather see her go in with some stiffer competition because it’ll show how good she is this quick. Whether it’s judo or MMA or pro wrestling or acting, she could do about anything. She’s a ball of energy. If I have anything to say about it, she’ll be a heel. Screw the babyfaces. That’s the culture of our gym. They work hard and bust balls.”