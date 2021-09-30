Amari Miller vs. Valentina Feroz, Ikemen Jiro vs. Trey Baxter Rematch Set for WWE 205 Live

– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for this week’s edition for 205 Live. Dante Chase wrestles on 205 Live for the first time against Malik Blade. Also, Amari Miller faces Valentina Feroz. Finally, Ikemen Jiro faces Trey Baxter in a rematch. Here’s the full announcement:

WWE 205 Live preview: Baxter and Jiro set for hard-hitting tag bout with Imperium

On a thrilling edition of 205 Live, Dante Chase makes his first appearance on the purple brand and battles Malik Blade, Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz lock horns in a highly anticipated rematch, and Ikemen Jiro and Trey Baxter join forces for a slugfest with Imperium.

The WWE Universe is in for a classic clash of acrobatics against technical grappling when the flashy and fun-loving Jiro pairs with the upstart Baxter to tangle with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, two of the most serious competitors in WWE.

Jiro enters this collision having won his last three singles bouts on the purple brand, Baxter is coming off a narrow victory against Andre Chase, and Imperium has remained one of the most successful and feared teams on NXT 2.0.

Will Jiro and Baxter take to the skies to post an exciting win against the former NXT Tag Team Champions, or will Imperium prevail in their mission to ensure that the mat remains sacred?

Plus, after wowing the WWE Universe in a seesaw battle that saw Feroz claim victory a few weeks ago, Miller and Feroz will run it back with a highly anticipated rematch.

Though both relatively new to WWE, each has shown impressive poise and athleticism in their first few matches, and whichever Superstar emerges victorious could bolster their chances of entering the title picture.

While he’s still searching for his first win, Blade has turned some heads during his first handful of bouts on 205 Live and NXT 2.0. The newcomer boasts an impressive and diverse repertoire, highlighted by a picture-perfect crossbody that he has unleashed on the likes of Jiro and Boa.

Chen, meanwhile, claimed a hard-earned victory against Baxter in his NXT 2.0 debut, and the rookie will now be eyeing similar success on the purple brand.