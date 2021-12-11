Amazing Red Injured, Match with Malakai Black for House of Glory Has Been Postponed

House of Glory has announced that Amazing Red has suffered an injury and his match with Malakai Black for them has been postponed. The match was set to happen at ‘For the Glory’ tonight. Black will still be at the event, which will now have a “big surprise.”

Unfortunately Amazing Red was injured in preparation of his Main Event match with Malakai Black tonight at “For The Glory”. This match will be postponed. We have a NEW Main Event plus a BIG SURPRISE don’t miss it.. Malakai Black WILL BE IN THE BUILDING –We wish Amazing Red a speedy recovery, and thank you for your understanding.”