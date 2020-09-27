wrestling / News

Amazing Red & Jimmy Uso Appear on Today’s Clash of Champions Preview Show for The Bump

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During the WWE’s The Bump preview show for today’s Clash of Champions event, Zelinga Vega got a virtual visit from former Impact Wrestling star Amazing Red. Also, Jey Uso’s brother and tag team partner, Jimmy Uso of The Usos, appeared on the show today to show support for his brother’s Universal title match tonight against Roman Reigns.

Jimmy is currently out with a knee injury, and he’s reportedly expected to make a return to the ring next year. You can view some clips of Amazing Red and Jimmy Uso on today’s preview show below:

