Amazing Red & Jimmy Uso Appear on Today’s Clash of Champions Preview Show for The Bump
– During the WWE’s The Bump preview show for today’s Clash of Champions event, Zelinga Vega got a virtual visit from former Impact Wrestling star Amazing Red. Also, Jey Uso’s brother and tag team partner, Jimmy Uso of The Usos, appeared on the show today to show support for his brother’s Universal title match tonight against Roman Reigns.
Jimmy is currently out with a knee injury, and he’s reportedly expected to make a return to the ring next year. You can view some clips of Amazing Red and Jimmy Uso on today’s preview show below:
Amazing Red has @Zelina_VegaWWE's back in her battle against @WWEAsuka TONIGHT at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/OIupdb3nBM
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
Jimmy @WWEUsos is FIRMLY behind his brother taking home the #UniversalTitle TONIGHT at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/fO6OjyzwfI
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
When @HeymanHustle speaks, Jimmy @WWEUsos face goes…. ⬇️#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/2d30XHl2N7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
Jimmy @WWEUsos' review of #WWEChronicle: Jey Uso: "Goosebumps."
Catch it on @WWENetwork! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/0OxztLMQpn
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
From fighting over the last slice of 🍕, to fighting for the #UniversalTitle at #WWEClash of Champions…
Jey Uso and @WWERomanReigns' battle is taking Jimmy Uso all the way back to childhood! pic.twitter.com/MvFUOrR4z8
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 27, 2020
